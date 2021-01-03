Shane battling to stay ahead of the pack

By ROB COLE
New cap: Shane Lewis-Hughes
HE MAY have ended 2020 on a high by winning three Welsh caps, but the first priority in the New Year for Shane Lewis-Hughes is to consolidate his place in the Cardiff Blues side.
Any thoughts of making Wayne Pivac’s Six Nations squad have been banished to the back of the mind of the 23-year-old flanker who knows that winning a place in the back row at the Blues is going to be easier said than done in 2021.
“The amount of talent in the back row at the Blues is ridiculous. You could put anyone out and they would do a gre...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login