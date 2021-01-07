Jonathan Thomas promoted to head coach at Worcester

Worcester Warriors have promoted former Wales flanker Jonathan Thomas to the role of head coach in accordance with the club’s strategic plan.

With Alan Solomons out of contract in the summer of 2022, Warriors are working on a succession plan fit for when the 70-year-old departs the club.

The promotion of former Wales flanker Thomas comes after the Premiership side announced the appointment of Crusaders guru Mark Jones as senior assistant coach earlier this week.

Thomas, who returned to Warriors in the summer after four years at Bristol Bears, will head a coaching team that includes backs and attack coach Matt Sherratt, scrum and assistant forwards coach Mark Irish, and academy transition and skills coach Jonny Goodridge.

“With our coaching group having been in place for roughly six months and having overseen 15 matches in that time and, with Mark Jones having now joined us as Senior Assistant and Defence Coach completing the coaching team, and the time is right for us to implement the next stage of the strategic plan which we have in place for the club,” Solomons said.

“Accordingly, JT will now formally assume the position of Head Coach with responsibility for team performance and all that entails.”

Thomas, 38, won 67 caps between 2003 and 2011, played in two Rugby World Cups and made 44 appearances for Warriors between 2013 and 2015, helping to secure promotion from the Championship with victory over Bristol at Sixways in a dramatic play-off final in what proved to be his final match.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity and I am extremely proud and excited to take on the role of Head Coach because this is a club that I care passionately about,” Thomas said.

“This appointment isn’t about me though. It’s about us as a group and as a club working together to make Warriors successful.

“I am excited about the future of this club. By nature I am a glass half-full person and I have always been really driven about being successful.

“I really believe in this club and its potential. When I first spoke to the owners and they talked about their vision for the club, the exciting academy players coming through and the long term plans that are in place for long-term sustainability I was really excited.”