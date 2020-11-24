Firma Stella – the ultimate gift for the legend in your life this Christmas

Firma Stella has established itself as one of the leading retailers of authentic signed sports memorabilia in the UK. They sell the latest, most exclusive pieces signed by the World’s top stars!

Where did it all start? The owner Peter Johnson is half Italian and half English, hence the name of the company – Firma – ‘Signature’ and ‘Stella’ – Star in Italian! As a child, he became obsessed with collecting autographs, turning up at sports grounds around the country to collect as many as he possibly could. This was the basis for starting the company in his early 20’s. Firma Stella now has staff all over the world seeking out the biggest names in Rugby. The company has been built from the ground up, self-financed with years of blood, sweat and tears going into it, driven by the passions of the owner – sports, travel and entrepreneurship!

Firma Stella is different to other retailers. All of their items are one of a kind, one-offs, exclusive & unique! The item that you purchase is exclusive to you. They source the majority of their own items to ensure authenticity, obtaining photo proof of the signing process whenever they can. They provide an official Firma Stella Certificate of Authenticity (COA) with every item. This is a lifetime guarantee which comes with a uniquely numbered hologram, matching the one affixed to the item. This 100% guarantees the authenticity of the item. You simply can’t beat this type of authenticity. Firma Stella are also the exclusive partners to England Rugby Star Manu Tuilagi. Firma Stella have Manu’s actual match worn Rugby World Cup Final Shirt & Boots available for sale.

Why purchase autographed sports memorabilia? Firma Stella understands the power of sport. It connects individuals with teams, players and historical events. It’s this connection, this bond, which creates a strong emotional pull, allowing fans and collectors alike to share in the pure joy, the vicarious sharing of the achievements of high-profile personalities. In these difficult times of matches without spectators, Firma Stella offers the chance to bring that magic home.

From the legendary 2003 World Cup squad to the current Champions of Europe, Firma Stella has a truly iconic selection of items! With over 6000 products in stock there is something for everyone and with 25% off Firma Stella’s entire collection for this Christmas period, it’s the perfect opportunity to buy that extra special gift.

Check them out at www.firmastella.com