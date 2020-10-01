Managing your rugby club during Covid-19

Covid-19 has challenged rugby clubs in all kinds of ways from volumes of guidance to adapted gameplay.

Grassroots sports technology firm Pitchero has introduced a range of online tools and new features aimed at helping clubs return to sport safely.



The Leeds-based company has over 2 million members and 10,000 teams using its platform which includes club websites and apps.

The latest exciting update is the ability for sports teams to collect match fees via the Pitchero mobile apps. It’s a safe, contactless way for clubs to bring in vital online payments and players or parents to pay at a convenient time.



The Covid-19 Hub gives a snapshot of the UK Government advice, coronavirus resources from governing bodies and how clubs can prepare their clubhouse and facilities.



For NHS Test and Trace, Pitchero’s free training and team selection features mean coaches and team managers can keep accurate records of participants in training or matches.



Back in April, they also launched a donations tool that meant clubs could boost their cashflow with online donations. It raised over £170,000 in a few months at a time when clubs were without sport and making difficult decisions over membership and income.

It’s world-class technology like this, that will allow our grassroots sports club to navigate through the current pandemic safely, and thrive when sport begins to return to some kind of normality.

For more info on all of these tools and more, visit www.pitchero.com to sign your club up for a free 30-day trial or book a demo with an account manager.



