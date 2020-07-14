Newcastle centre Johnny Williams completes switch to Scarlets

Johnny Williams has opened the door to an international career with Wales by swapping Premiership-bound Newcastle for the Scarlets.

The Falcons centre is eligible for Wales through his father but has represented England at age-grade level, winning the U20 World Championship in 2016.

Williams, 23, has even played under Eddie Jones for England albeit in an uncapped match against the Barbarians in 2018.

After coming through the ranks at London Irish and playing for Newcastle for the past two years, Williams explained his choice to switch to the Parc y Scarlets.

“This is a massive opportunity for me to join a great club like the Scarlets and play in Wales,” said Williams.

“The way the Scarlets play was a big reason behind the move, they have a back division full of internationals and top-class players which will help me develop my game and improve me as a player.

“When I first came into the squad at Irish, just after finishing school, Glenn and Whiff (Richard Whiffin, Scarlets attack coach) were both there so it is great to work with them again.

“I enjoyed my two seasons at Newcastle and wish them well back in the Premiership, now it’s a new challenge and experience for me at the Scarlets.”

The announcement of Williams signing comes shortly after the addition to the Scarlets pack of back row Sione Kalamafoni.

Looking forward to renewing acquaintances with Williams as he builds the Scarlets under his own vision, head coach Glenn Delaney cited the resilience and character of Williams in overcoming testicular cancer to return to professional rugby in January of this year.

“Having coached Johnny at London Irish, I know how much of an exciting talent he is, he is a dynamic player with a lot to offer,” Delaney said.

“He has shown great resilience and determination recently and is looking forward to getting on the field at Parc y Scarlets

“It is a great opportunity for him and for us. He has settled in well already and we are excited to have him on board.”

