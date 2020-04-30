Make your mind up time for Bath fly-half Freddie Burns

FREDDIE BURNS is looking to make a decision this week about where he will be playing when he leaves Bath at the end of his contract this summer.

The former England fly-half, 29, is leaving his home town club Bath and is set for a stint abroad.

He had spells with Gloucester and Leicester Tigers before moving to the Rec.

Burns has been linked with Lyon in France as well as Japanese clubs and is in the final stages of deciding where he wants to go.

He was hoping to have made a decision last month but his plans were placed on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month Burns revealed his frustration at lack of game-time at Bath.

“I have been the first to admit I have been extremely frustrated with the lack of game time,” Burns said, speaking to The Rugby Pod.

“I have felt this year I have been devalued as a player quite a lot in terms of not even getting an opportunity when the team was losing or playing badly.

“With regards to next year I have got something in the pipeline that is almost done and dusted; but as soon as this kicked off (the coronavirus outbreak) it suddenly put that into a bit of difficulty.

“Bath still haven’t spoken to me about whether they want to keep me or let me go.

“I guess from the lack of game time and the lack of communication the writing is on the wall for me.”

First choice in his position under Todd Blackadder, the Kiwis departure and ascension of Stuart Hooper as director of rugby has seen Rhys Priestland supplant Burns as the regular wearer of the No.10 shirt.

Bath are understood to be in the market for a fly-half, having previously shopped Rhys Priestland last season before re-signing the Wales international.

