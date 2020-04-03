‘It feels like home’ – Api Ratuniyawara agrees Northampton extension

Northampton Saints lock Api Ratuniyawara has signed a new contract to stay at Franklin’s Gardens.

Honoured with the club’s Breakthrough Player of the Season award in 2017-18, the Fiji lock has established himself as a physical presence within the Saints pack since joining from Agen in 2016.

Ratuniyawara returned from the World Cup in Japan last year to keep Northampton on course to reach the Premiership semi-finals, as they did last season in Chris Boyd’s first year in charge.

The change the New Zealander has implemented has been clear to see for Ratuniyawara and a reason behind him wanting to add to his 79 appearances.

“It’s an honour for me to sign on again for such a great club,” Ratuniyawara, 33, said. “Northampton really feels like home for my family and I now, and it has been a great four years so we’re delighted to be staying here.

“The club has really developed since I arrived, especially within the squad with many young guys coming through. The coaches are doing a great job and we have a good balance within the squad, so I’m really excited to stay on to be a part of this.

“For me and my family, playing in front of such a passionate group of fans at Franklin’s Gardens is one of the most special things about playing here. Hopefully, with the squad we have, we can work hard and deliver some more silverware for them in the coming seasons.”

Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd added: “Api’s been here a long time and he’s a really popular member of our group.

“He works hard, he’s heavy and he’s a great ball carrier, so he offers a lot to us and gives a good balance to our loose forwards. He’s a good man with really good core skills, so we’re very pleased to retain him.

“He’s one of the senior boys here now and we’ve no doubt that he will continue to perform well for Northampton Saints.”

Capped 35 times for Fiji, Ratuniyawara’s affection for Saints runs so deep he even called his son – born last year – Franklin.

