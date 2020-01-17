TEAMS: Who Gloucester have turned to in place of injured Danny Cipriani for trip to Toulouse

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann has named Lloyd Evans at fly-half for his side’s quarter-final decider against Toulouse.

Evans has been given the nod ahead of Owen Williams to start at No.10 in place of Danny Cipriani, who was ruled out for up to eight weeks with a torn calf this week.

Gloucester currently hold the final qualifying spot in the competition ahead of the last round of pool matches.

It is a five-way duel between Saracens, Northampton, Gloucester, Glasgow and Ulster for the three places which remain available.

Evans is one of four changes Ackermann has made to his team which beat Montpellier last weekend at Kingsholm.

Mark Atkinson returns in the midfield with Billy Twelvetrees remaining at outside centre.

Up front, Alex Craig follows a Scotland call-up for the Six Nations this week to start in the second row alongside Franco Mostert.

Jake Polledri makes a timely return from injury to pack down on the blindside flank in a contest which will see Louis Rees-Zammit go head-to-head with Springbok sensation Cheslin Kolbe.

“It’s going to be a big challenge,” Ackermann said ahead of the Champions Cup tie. “They were tipped as one of the big favourites before the competition started and they haven’t disappointed.

“They are unbeaten and a quality side with a lot of stars in. So if you ever, as a player, want a challenge which is going to test you physically, mentally, emotionally, it’s to go and play Toulouse.

“I believe they will be as strong as they can because they have got a lot to play for. They are a proud team.

“The reality is we can only control ourselves and our own destiny. As we’ve against Worcester, Bath, and Montpellier, we didn’t play for the full 80 minutes.

“The team we are playing they will dismantle you if you are not accurate enough.”

Toulouse v Gloucester (Sunday, 3.15pm kick-off)

Toulouse: 15 Thomas Ramos, 14 Arthur Bonneval, 13 Sofiane Guitoune, 12 Pita Ahki, 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Antoine Dupont; 1 Clement Castets, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Charlie Faumuina, 4 Rory Arnold, 5 Joe Tekori, 6 Rynhardt Elstadt, 7 Francois Cros, 8 Jerome Kaino (capt)

Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Cyril Baille, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Florian Verhaeghe, 20 Selevasio Tolofua, 21 Sébastien Bézy, 22 Pierre Fouyssac, 23 Maxime Médard

Gloucester: 15 Jason Woodward, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 Billy Twelvetrees, 12 Mark Atkinson, 11 Ollie Thorley, 10 Lloyd Evans, 9 Willi Heinz (capt); 1 Val Rapava-Ruskin, 2 Todd Gleave, 3 Ciaran Knight, 4 Alex Craig, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Jake Polledri, 7 Lewis Ludlow, 8 Ruan Ackermann

Replacements: 16 Henry Walker, 17 Alex Seville, 18 Josh Hohneck, 19 Gerbrandt Grobler, 20 Freddie Clarke, 21 Joe Simpson, 22 Owen Williams, 23 Tom Marshall

Lyon v Northampton Saints (Saturday, 1pm kick-off)

Lyon: 15 Toby Arnold, 14 Xavier Mignot, 13 Josua Tuisova, 12 Charlie Ngatai (capt), 11 Noa Nakaitaci, 10 Jonathan Wisniewski, 9 Sam Hidalgo-Clyne; 1 Xavier Chiocci, 2 Badri Alkhazashvili, 3 Francisco Gomez Kodela, 4 Virgile Bruni, 5 Hendrik Roodt, 6 Dylan Cretin, 7 Patrick Sobela, 8 Liam Gill

Replacements: 16 Jeremie Maurouard, 17 Vivien Devisme, 18 Kévin Yaméogo, 19 Etienne Oosthuizen, 20 Felix Lambey, 21 Jonathan Pélissié, 22 Ethan Dumortier, 23 Jean-Marcellin Buttin

Northampton Saints: 15 George Furbank, 14 Ahsee Tuala, 13 Fraser Dingwall, 12 Andrew Symons, 11 Ollie Sleightholme, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Cobus Reinach; 1 Alex Waller (co-capt), 2 Mikey Haywood, 3 Owen Franks, 4 Alex Moon, 5 Courtney Lawes, 6 Tom Wood, 7 Lewis Ludlam, 8 Teimana Harrison (co-capt)

Replacements: 16 James Fish, 17 Francois Van Wyk, 18 Ehren Painter, 19 Api Ratuniyarawa, 20 Alex Coles, 21 Henry Taylor, 22 Rory Hutchinson, 23 Harry Mallinder

Benetton v Leinster (Saturday, 1pm kick-off)

Benetton: 15 Jayden Hayward, 14 Angelo Esposito, 13 Luca Morisi, 12 Marco Zanon, 11 Monty Ioane, 10 Ian Keatley, 9 Tito Tebaldi; 1 Federico Zani, 2 Hame Faiva, 3 Simone Ferrari, 4 Alessandro Zanni, 5 Eli Snyman, 6 Marco Barbini (capt), 7 Braam Steyn, 8 Toa Halafihi

Replacements: 16 Tomas Baravalle, 17 Nicola Quaglio, 18 Cherif Traore, 19 Irné Herbst, 20 Giovanni Pettinelli, 21 Marco Lazzaroni, 22 Antonio Rizzi, 23 Tommaso Benvenuti

Leinster: 15 Jordan Larmour, 14 Dave Kearney, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 James Lowe, 10 Ross Byrne, 9 Luke McGrath (capt); 1 Cian Healy, 2 Sean Cronin, 3 Andrew Porter, 4 Devin Toner, 5 James Ryan, 6 Max Deegan, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris

Replacements: 16 James Tracy, 17 Peter Dooley, 18 Tadhg Furlong, 19 Ross Molony, 20 Rhys Ruddock, 21 Jamison Gibson-Park, 22 Ciarán Frawley, 23 Rob Kearney

Ulster v Bath (Saturday, 3.15pm kick-off)

Ulster: 15 Will Addison, 14 Robert Baloucoune, 13 Luke Marshall, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 Jacob Stockdale, 10 Billy Burns, 9 John Cooney; 1 Jack McGrath, 2 Rob Herring, 3 Tom O’Toole, 4 Alan O’Connor, 5 Iain Henderson (capt), 6 Sean Reidy, 7 Jordi Murphy, 8 Marcell Coetzee

Replacements: 16 Adam McBurney, 17 Eric O’Sullivan, 18 Ross Kane, 19 Kieran Treadwell, 20 Nick Timoney, 21 David Shanahan, 22 Bill Johnston, 23 Craig Gilroy

Bath: 15 Tom Homer, 14 Gabe Hamer-Webb, 13 Jackson Willison, 12 Max Wright, 11 Ruaridh McConnochie, 10 Freddie Burns, 9 Ollie Fox; 1 Beno Obano, 2 Jack Walker, 3 Will Stuart, 4 Matt Garvey, 5 Charlie Ewels (capt), 6 Tom Ellis, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Josh Bayliss

Replacements: 16 Ross Batty, 17 Lucas Noguera, 18 Sam Nixon, 19 Josh McNally, 20 Mike Williams, 21 Chris Cook, 22 Rhys Priestland, 23 Aled Brew

Harlequins v Clermont (Saturday, 3.15pm kick-off)

Harlequins: 15 Aaron Morris, 14 Ross Chisholm, 13 Luke Northmore, 12 Tom Penny, 11 Cadan Murley, 10 Brett Herron, 9 Martin Landajo; 1 Joe Marler, 2 Jack Musk, 3 Will Collier, 4 Glen Young, 5 Tevita Cavubati, 6 Dino Lamb, 7 James Chisholm (capt), 8 Alex Dombrandt

Replacements: 16 Sam Riley, 17 Nick Auterac, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 Toby Freeman, 20 Semi Kunatani, 21 Niall Saunders, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Gabriel Ibitoye

Clermont Auvergne: 15 Nick Abendanon, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Isaiah Toeava, 12 Apisai Naqalevu, 11 Alivereti Raka, 10 Camille Lopez, 9 Morgan Parra (capt); 1 Etienne Falgoux, 2 John Ulugia, 3 Rabah Slimani, 4 Sitaleki Timani, 5 Sebatien Vahaamahina, 6 Alexandre Fischer, 7 Alexandre Lapandry, 8 Arthur Iturria

Replacements: 16 Yohan Beheregaray, 17 Loni Uhila, 18 Sipili Falatea, 19 Paul Jedrasiak, 20 Faifili Levave, 21 Greig Laidlaw, 22 Jake McIntyre, 23 Peter Betham

Sale Sharks v Glasgow Warriors (Saturday, 5.15pm kick-off)

Sale Sharks: 15 Joe Carpenter, 14 Denny Solomona, 13 Luke James, 12 James Williams, 11 Marland Yarde, 10 Thomas Curtis, 9 Will Cliff; 1 Ross Harrison, 2 Curtis Langdon, 3 WillGriff John, 4 Matt Postlewhaite, 5 James Phillips, 6 Tom Curry, 7 Ben Curry, 8 Jono Ross (capt)

Replacements: 16 Rob Webber, 17 Ben Carlile, 18 Jake Cooper-Woolley, 19 Sam Dugdale, 20 Cameron Neild, 21 Fergus Warr, 22 Cameron Redpath, 23 Thomas Roebuck

Glasgow Warriors: 15 Glenn Bryce, 14 Kyle Steyn, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 DTH van der Merwe, 10 Adam Hastings, 9 Ali Price; 1 Aki Seiuli, 2 Fraser Brown, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Scott Cummings, 5 Jonny Gray, 6 Leone Nakarawa, 7 Tom Gordon, 8 Ryan Wilson (capt)

Replacements: 16 George Turner, 17 Oli Kebble, 18 Adam Nicol, 19 Rob Harley, 20 Chris Fusaro, 21 George Horne, 22 Pete Horne, 23 Niko Matawalu

Exeter Chiefs v La Rochelle (Saturday, 5.15pm kick-off)

Exeter Chiefs: 15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Jack Nowell, 13 Ian Whitten, 12 Sam Hill, 11 Olly Woodburn, 10 Joe Simmonds, 9 Jack Maunder; 1 Alec Hepburn, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Harry Williams, 4 Dave Dennis (capt), 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Dave Ewers, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 8 Sam Simmonds

Replacements: 16 Elvis Taione, 17 Ben Moon, 18 Enrique Pieretto, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Matt Kvesic, 21 Stu Townsend, 22 Gareth Steenson, 23 Ollie Devoto

La Rochelle: 15 Vincent Rattez, 14 Kini Murimurivalu, 13 Geoffrey Doumayrou, 12 Pierre Aguillon, 11 Arthur Retiere, 10 Ihaia West, 9 Thomas Berjon; 1 Dany Priso, 2 Pierre Bourgarit, 3 Uini Atonio, 4 Romain Sazy (capt), 5 Remi Leroux, 6 Lopeti Timani, 7 Zeno Kieft, 8 Gregory Alldritt

Replacements: 16 Facundo Bosch, 17 Léo Aouf, 18 Sila Puafisi, 19 Thomas Lavault, 20 Wiaan Liebenberg, 21 Alexi Bales, 22 Brock James, 23 Elliot Roudil

