Saracens, Europe and McConnochie: What’s in Sunday’s TRP?

Plenty of news, views, action and reaction in issue #592 of The Rugby Paper – here’s what features…

  • SARACENS: Sarries risk automatic relegation to the Championship unless they pull off a miracle to fall within salary cap for this season
  • REACTION: TRP’s team of columnists give their opinions as Saracens’ off-field plight takes another twist
  • EUROPE: Champions Cup and Challenge Cup reports from the final round of pool matches – who can qualify for the quarter-finals?
  • SACKING: News of the Championship club who have parted ways with their head coach after a surprise defeat last week
  • MON AMOR: Bath flyer Ruaridh McConnochie backs his former England Sevens boss Simon Amor to be a smash hit as attack coach under Eddie Jones
  • RODWELL: We also hear from the man taking over from Amor in the interim, James Rodwell, ahead of the Hamilton Sevens next weekend
  • WORLD CLASS FORD: Leicester Tigers centre Kyle Eastmond says teammate George Ford is verging on being one of the best fly-halves in world rugby
  • FEATURE: Brendan Gallagher recalls the finest and more bemusing moments from past 20 years of the Six Nations
  • PROUDFOOT: Nick Cain examines how new forwards coach Matt Proudfoot can help England’s scrum become as destructive as the robust ‘Boks he helped mould
  • BLINDSIDE: Neil Fissler has the latest in the Premiership player moves

