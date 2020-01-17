Saracens, Europe and McConnochie: What’s in Sunday’s TRP?
Plenty of news, views, action and reaction in issue #592 of The Rugby Paper – here’s what features…
- SARACENS: Sarries risk automatic relegation to the Championship unless they pull off a miracle to fall within salary cap for this season
- REACTION: TRP’s team of columnists give their opinions as Saracens’ off-field plight takes another twist
- EUROPE: Champions Cup and Challenge Cup reports from the final round of pool matches – who can qualify for the quarter-finals?
- SACKING: News of the Championship club who have parted ways with their head coach after a surprise defeat last week
- MON AMOR: Bath flyer Ruaridh McConnochie backs his former England Sevens boss Simon Amor to be a smash hit as attack coach under Eddie Jones
- RODWELL: We also hear from the man taking over from Amor in the interim, James Rodwell, ahead of the Hamilton Sevens next weekend
- WORLD CLASS FORD: Leicester Tigers centre Kyle Eastmond says teammate George Ford is verging on being one of the best fly-halves in world rugby
- FEATURE: Brendan Gallagher recalls the finest and more bemusing moments from past 20 years of the Six Nations
- PROUDFOOT: Nick Cain examines how new forwards coach Matt Proudfoot can help England’s scrum become as destructive as the robust ‘Boks he helped mould
- BLINDSIDE: Neil Fissler has the latest in the Premiership player moves
Subscribe today and never miss an issue!
This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.
To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE
Tagged Blindside, Brendan Gallagher, Challenge Cup, Champions Cup, Championship, Eddie Jones, George Ford, Hamilton Sevens, James Rodwell, Kyle Eastmond, media, Neil Fissler, news, newspapers, Nick Cain, print, Proudfoot, Ruaridh McConnochie, Rugby, Rugby Union, Saracens, Simon Amor, sport, The Rugby Paper