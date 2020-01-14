Cobus Reinach to leave Northampton Saints at the end of the season

Northampton Saints scrum-half Cobus Reinach has confirmed he will be leaving the Premiership side at the end of the season.

The Springboks World Cup-winner, who has made intercept tries his trademark, has drawn interest from France for his impressive displays since arriving at Northampton in 2017.

Boasting a record of 29 tries in 70 appearances in the black, green and gold of Northampton, TRP understands Montpellier have made Reinach their top priority.

On December 1, Neil Fissler reported that the Top 14 club had contacted Reinach’s representatives and outlined their intentions to table a contract with a basic salary worth £420,000-per-year.

After playing a pivotal role in sparing Northampton from a shock defeat to Benetton in the Champions Cup at the weekend with three try assists, Reinach thanked the club for making his time enjoyable.

“I love playing for Saints and living in Northamptonshire” said Reinach, capped 14 times by South Africa. “We have a fantastic group of coaches and staff and an exciting squad that I believe can challenge for the major honours, so this has not been an easy decision for me to make.

“I’d like to thank everyone for making the last three seasons so memorable; I’ll be sad to leave some great friends and team-mates.

“Saints will always have a special place in my heart and I look forward to giving everything I’ve got to make sure we finish the season with some silverware.”

Director of rugby, Chris Boyd, spoke about the need for Alex Mitchell, Henry Taylor and Conor Tupai to step up and fill Reinach’s shoes.

Boyd said: “While we’re disappointed to lose a player of Cobus’ quality, we respect that in the final years of his professional career he’s made a decision with the long-term future of his family in mind.

“Saints supporters love watching him play; he has provided them with plenty of memorable moments here at Franklin’s Gardens.

“I’ve been delighted with the form of Henry Taylor since his arrival at the start of the season, and with the emergence of Connor Tupai from our academy set-up this year – plus getting Alex Mitchell back from injury in the coming weeks will feel like a new signing for us.”

What a hit! 💥



Cobus Reinach just landed a 'Rock Bottom' on the opposition fly-half 😱#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/8qzJb6yK0F — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) November 17, 2019

