I’m looking to have one team playing as two – Mitchell

By BEN JAYCOCK

PREVIEW...

England v Italy

Today. Kick-off 3pm, LNER Community Stadium, York

ZOE Aldcroft captains England for the first time today as her Red Roses start their title defence against Italy in York.

Helena Rowland, who has mainly operated in the centres in her recent appearances for England, will begin at fly-half as regular 10 Holly Aitchison is shifted across to the 12 jersey.

“She’s definitely versatile but she wants to play at 10 and she sees herself as a 10,” said head coach John Mitchel, below. “She’s been keen as mustard an...