Scotland make it a Wales treble

By BEN JAYCOCK
Scotland ............................ 24pts
Tries: Bonar 36, Orr 44, Bartlett 65 Conversions: Nelson 37, 45, 65 Penalty: Nelson 17
Wales ................................... 21pts
Tries: Phillips 5, Fleming 53, Pyrs 74 Conversions: Bevan 6, 54, 75
Breaking free: Emma Orr runs in to score Scotland’s second try
SCOTLAND made it three wins on the spin against Celtic rivals Wales after a nail-biting encounter.
New Wales head coach Sean Lynn was denied the dream start to his tenure, but this chaotic opening round encounter saw both sides receive red cards, wh...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login