Scotland make it a Wales treble

By BEN JAYCOCK

Scotland ............................ 24pts

Tries: Bonar 36, Orr 44, Bartlett 65 Conversions: Nelson 37, 45, 65 Penalty: Nelson 17

Wales ................................... 21pts

Tries: Phillips 5, Fleming 53, Pyrs 74 Conversions: Bevan 6, 54, 75

Breaking free: Emma Orr runs in to score Scotland’s second try

SCOTLAND made it three wins on the spin against Celtic rivals Wales after a nail-biting encounter.

New Wales head coach Sean Lynn was denied the dream start to his tenure, but this chaotic opening round encounter saw both sides receive red cards, wh...