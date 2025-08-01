Connect with us

Women's International

England’s Abi Burton to make first Test start in World Cup warm-up against Spain

flanker Abi Burton will make her first Test start in Saturday’s World Cup warm-up match against Spain in .

The 25-year-old Trailfinders player scored two tries as a replacement on her international debut against Wales during the before again coming off the bench in the successful Grand Slam decider against .

She will line up at flanker in a back row which contains as captain and at number eight.

Props Kelsey Clifford and Sarah Bern will pack down either side of hooker Lark Atkin-Davies at Welford Road, ahead of locks Lilli Ives Campion and Abbie Ward.

Scrum-half Lucy Packer will partner fly-half Zoe Harrison, with Jade Shekells and vice-captain Megan Jones selected as the midfield duo.

Full-back Emma Sing and wings Helena Rowland and Jess Breach form a new-look back three.

England's Marlie Packer in action during the Six Nations
Marlie Packer will captain England against Spain (Mike Egerton/PA)

England, who play away to France next weekend, begin their home World Cup on Friday, August 22 against the United States in Sunderland.

Red Roses Team

E Sing (-Hartpury), H Rowland (Loughborough), M Jones (Trailfinders), J Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury), J Breach (Saracens); Z Harrison (Saracens), L Packer (); K Clifford (Saracens), L Atkin-Davies (), S Bern (Bristol), A Ward (Bristol), L Ives Campion (Loughborough), A Burton (Trailfinders), M Packer (Saracens, capt), M Feaunati (Exeter).

Replacements: M Campbell (Saracens), H Botterman (Bristol), M Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury), Z Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury), S Kabeya (Loughborough), N Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury), T Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury), A Dow (unattached).

