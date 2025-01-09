Zoe Aldcroft replaces Marlie Packer as England captain for 2025

Zoe Aldcroft has replaced Marlie Packer as England Women’s captain for 2025.

Gloucester-Hartpury forward Aldcroft, who has 58 international caps, will lead the Red Roses for the upcoming Guinness Women’s Six Nations and this summer’s home Rugby World Cup, which starts in August.

The 28-year-old has previously captained her country on a number occasions, having first taken the role for a 89-0 victory over the United States in November 2021.

Head coach John Mitchell said: “Zoe is a phenomenal rugby player who consistently performs to a high standard in the PWR (Premiership Women’s Rugby) and at international level.

“She leads by example through her world-class actions, on and off the field, and is an integral member of our leadership group.

“The values it takes to be a high-performing Red Rose are ingrained in her character and she is highly respected within the squad. We believe Zoe will thrive in the role.”

Vice Captains

Former captain Packer, 35, and Leicester centre Megan Jones, 28, will serve as vice-captains to 2021 World Rugby women’s player of the year Aldcroft.

“Marlie is an incredible person and an inspiring leader, whose contributions as captain to our culture and leadership have been invaluable,” added Mitchell.

“As with many positions, there is intense competition for places in the back row and Marlie’s ability to deliver big performances on the pitch needs to be her focus.

“Making decisions like this is never easy, but I believe it will push us to perform at our best and ultimately benefit the Red Roses.”

Aldcroft recently skippered England to comprehensive wins over Wales and Scotland during the 2024 Six Nations.

“It’s an incredible honour to be awarded the Red Roses captaincy,” said Aldcroft, who led Gloucester-Hartpury to the last two Premiership Women’s Rugby titles.

“I feel privileged to have the trust of John Mitchell and the coaching staff.

Marlie Packer will now serve as one of England’s two vice captains (Ben Whitley/PA)

“To be able to follow in Marlie’s footsteps means a lot to me. I am extremely grateful for the knowledge and advice she has shared with me over the years, and I know I will be well supported by her, Meg and our whole leadership group.”

Marlie Packer

Saracens flanker Packer enjoyed a fruitful period as England captain, guiding her country to two Six Nations Grand Slams, as well as being crowned 2023 World Rugby women’s player of the year.

“I have loved every minute of being captain of the Red Roses and have created memories in the role that will last a lifetime,” she said.

“Zoe is a fantastic leader who deserves this opportunity. She has my full support, and I will do everything I can to enable her.”

READ MORE: Ellie Kildunne believes impact of home Rugby World Cup lies ‘beyond imagination’