Marcus Smith restored to England team for Six Nations finale against Wales

England have made extensive changes to their team for Saturday’s final Guinness Six Nations match against Wales including recalling Marcus Smith at full-back.

A week after being dropped, Smith returns as one of four personnel changes with head coach Steve Borthwick making three further positional switches despite last Sunday’s seven-try rout of Italy.

Tommy Freeman moves from the right wing to partner Northampton team-mate Fraser Dingwall in the centres after Ollie Lawrence was ruled out with an Achilles injury sustained against the Azzurri. It will be Freeman’s first Test start in the number 13 jersey.

Tom Roebuck fills the vacancy on the right wing created by Freeman’s move infield while Elliot Daly shifts from full-back to left wing.

Pack Changes

And there are two changes upfront with Luke Cowan-Dickie coming in for Jamie George at hooker and Tom Willis dropping to the bench to accommodate Ben Curry’s promotion to the back row.

The final positional switch sees Ben Earl slot in at number eight as part of the back row reshuffle.

Ben Earl will move to number eight against Wales (David Davies/PA)

Henry Pollock, the 20-year-old Northampton flanker, could make his debut off the bench after being given a replacement role ahead of Ted Hill, who is axed from the 23 altogether.

George Ford makes his first appearance of the Six Nations, providing fly-half cover as a substitute for Marcus Smith and Fin Smith.

England remain in title contention and must beat Wales in Cardiff while hoping Scotland stun France if they are to seize Ireland’s crown.

“We’re excited to face Wales at the Principality Stadium this weekend, one of the most iconic venues in rugby,” Borthwick said.

“The atmosphere will be electric and we know we’ll need to be at our very best to get the result we’re aiming for.”

