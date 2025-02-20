The Blueprint for Wales: What Italy’s Six Nations Rise Can Teach Welsh Rugby

By Will Hartshorn – @RugbyCollective

Grand slams, unbeaten streaks, number one world rankings. All things not unfamiliar to Welsh Rugby, however, seeming further and further away as every game goes by.

With Gatland now gone, whilst the change may have been necessary, is consistency now the key to the Welsh Rugby rebuild?

France and Ireland set high, yet somewhat unrealistic benchmarks when it comes to player pools, with Caelan Doris being ruled out, to be replaced with 3-time capped British and Irish Lions 8 Jack Conan a prime example.

But when you rely on golden generations, coming out the back of this will always be tough.

Scotland picked up a scare with the opposite to this during this Six Nations. Captain Tuipulotu dropping out of the squad with injury almost squashed their entire tournament hopes, pair this with the threat of Russell being out too… disaster.

If only another nation, within the same tournament, had been building pairings, slowly getting wins, climbing the rankings and ultimately setting an example for the Welsh to follow…

The Blueprint

Italy have become fantastic at building combinations, developing individuals within a structured unit, as a building block for the wider squad.

Negri, Lamaro and L. Cannone forming a solid, all round style back row. N. Cannone and Ruzza building as an efficient second row pair, improving more so by the work Dino Lamb is doing to force his way into the starting 15.

The main event here though, the centres. Menoncello and Brex. A frightening pair on both sides of the ball.

The 22-year-old inside centre, paired with the 32-year-old outside centre, has just happened to come at the perfect time for Italy.

Between Menoncello’s physical dominance and supreme athleticism, and Brex’s remarkable tenacity, defensive IQ and all-round relentlessness, the in-form pairing are immense, and at the forefront of Italy’s strengths.

Similarly to Scotland, and the way they use ‘Huwipulotu’. Of course, the drawback to this is depth, as highlighted for the Scots this tournament.

But depth has to be the next step in Italy’s story. In the last 13 tests, Wales have had 10 different 10/12/13 combinations.

Italy have had the same 10/12/13 in 12 of those games. Which demonstrates the importance of these combinations perfectly. Wales last win? October 2023.

Italy – six wins and a draw within that time.

Building Combinations

I won’t tout the next partnership or pair that Wales need to focus on long term, but bringing the likes of Tomos Williams and Gareth Anscombe together through this time feels a no brainer, two players in excellent form at club level, centrally sound whilst other focusses take priority in the short term.

Fortunately for Wales, there are some fantastic, young players already available to build around as established starters. None more so than Jac Morgan.

A favourite for the Lions openside spot, despite the poor results. Wales are in a bad spot, that’s no secret, and that won’t be solved immediately, it’ll take time, however, despite all of this, there are some very talented players coming through, will we see them bedded in soon, and which combinations will start to develop?

Time will tell as the Welsh journey for the next Six Nations win continues.

