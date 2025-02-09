Six Nations: England ecstasy as Fin Smith seizes the day against France

By Nick Cain at Twickenham
England ............................. 26pts
Tries: Lawrence 36, Freeman 58, Baxter 70, Daly 79
Conversions: M Smith 36, F Smith 71, 80
France................................ 25pts
Tries: Bielle-Biarrey 30, 75; Penaud 61
Conversions: Ramos 31, 76
Penalties: Ramos 50, 56
Fin Smith came of age in the last quarter of this cliff-hanger to inspire England to finally produce an 80-minute performance when he put Elliot Daly clear for the winning try in the 79th minute against a French side that spiked their Grand Slam ambitions by squandering multiple scoring opportunit...
