The Incredibles! Fin Smith ignites spirited England to Six Nations win over France

From Adam Hathaway at Twickenham
Triumph: Elliot Daly scores England’s crucial late try to spark the celebrations
PICTURES: Getty Images
Fin Smith lifted the roof off Twickenham and the mood of English rugby by leading the Red Rose outfit to a dramatic 26-25 win over the French.
And skipper Maro Itoje warned Six Nations rivals there is more to come from his side after they finally got a big game over the line.
England looked dead and buried when they trailed 25-19 with the clock ticking down but Elliot Daly’s bonus point try, after being put away by Smith – and the flyhalf ’s conversion –...
