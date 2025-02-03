Six Nations: Best brothers of all time 

By Charlie Elliott

After Tom and Ben Curry became the first set of twin brothers to play in a Six Nations match in England’s defeat to Ireland, it is the perfect time to look back at some of the best brothers to have played for the Six Nations countries.

Plenty have graced the tournament, but here is a list of some of the greatest sets to have made Test appearances for their country.

In no particular order and not necessarily based on Six Nations contributions alone, here is a breakdown of the careers of some of the best sets of siblings to ever play the game.

Ben and Tom Youngs

Both British and Irish Lions and both Leicester Tigers legends, the Youngs brothers are easily one of the finest brotherly duos to have ever graced the game of rugby.

Scrum-half Ben Youngs has the most appearances in England history to date, with hooker Tom playing for his country 28 times.

Younger brother Ben is still going at age 35, an absolute legend of the game.

They were also the first brothers since 1989 to start together during the 2013 Lions tour to Australia. Their father, Nick, also made six appearances at Test level.

Billy and Mako Vunipola

Despite being born in different countries, Billy in Australia and Mako in New Zealand, both have played internationally for England since the early 2010s, although now they play in France so cannot be selected.

Another true rugby family with four other relatives being professionals in the game, both were in the squad for the 2016 Grand Slam.

Number eight Billy and loosehead Mako now play in the Top 14 for Montpellier and Vannes.

Dave and Rob Kearney

With over 400 appearances between them for Leinster, the Kearney brothers are arguably the best sibling duo in Ireland’s history.

Younger brother Dave is a winger who still plays for Chicago Hounds in the MLR, while Rob is now retired after a stint at Western Force before hanging up his boots.

Fullback Rob had the more storied career of the two, making almost a century of appearances for his country and also featuring in the 2009 and 2013 Lions tours.

Together, they won a hat-trick of Champions Cup titles at the Irish giants.

Rory and Simon Best

A hooker and a prop, having two brothers playing in the same front row for four years, before a career-ending heart issue to older brother Simon in 2008.

Ulster and Ireland stalwarts, Rory did more than enough to make up for the time that Simon lost to the heart problem that saw him retire, getting called up for the Lions in 2013 and 2017.

They possibly could have caused some damage in the Six Nations in the early 2010s, but it is very much a case of what might have been.

Zander and Matt Fagerson

Two current Scotland starters, one of which is looking on course to play for the Lions this summer, the Fagerson’s are a great set of brothers.

Prop Zander was in the touring squad in 2021 but didn’t feature but looks set to at least travel again and will likely stake a big claim in starting.

Matt is a hard-working back rower who is a key player for Glasgow Warriors, where both play and is a brilliant ball carrier who is also very strong in the tackle.

An underrated couple of players, they are starting to get more and more plaudits.

Mauro and Mirco Bergamasco

The list finished with two cult heroes for Italy and Stade Francais from the 2000s, with flanker Mauro and centre Mirco.

Signing for the Paris side together in 2003, they were instrumental in the early years of Italy in the Six Nations, keeping some results respectable whilst creating some memorable moments.

Mauro played on the wing for a bit and was compared by Gli Azzurri boss John Kirwan as being Jonah Lomu-esque, with his brother also featuring out wide plenty of times.

Father Arturo also played international rugby back in the day, earning the Bergamascos the title of being the finest Italian rugby family of the lot.

