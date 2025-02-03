Six Nations: Biggest stock risers and fallers 

By Charlie Elliott

A topsy-turvy start to the 2025 Six Nations led to some surprising stars announcing themselves on the biggest stage, with some disappointing performances from traditional big names.

Due to the ever-changing nature of Test rugby, views on players can change in an instant.

Here are some of the biggest stock risers and fallers from the first weekend of the historic tournament.

Risers

Jac Morgan

Anyone with any semblance of empathy must feel so sorry for Jac Morgan, a rose amongst thorns for Wales, he was imperious yet again but let down by those around him.

Got himself 21 tackles and 15 carries, which is outstanding amongst all the trouble his side had attacking.

Yet again just on another level than everyone else and deserves a team that matches his quality.

A true captain’s performance, leading from the front, and at only 25 years old still has a big future and could be the catalyst to change Wales’ fortunes.

Simon Easterby

There is an Andy Farrell-sized gap in the Ireland team after their head coach opted to focus on the upcoming British and Irish Lions tour, but up has stepped interim Simon Easterby.

Many have doubted the suitability of Easterby for the role, with very little experience, but after the first game against England, the doubters have been silenced.

Despite a shaky start, both Easterby and his players managed to spot what the issues were and rectify them, which led to a dominant second half.

Full credit must be given to the interim and he seems to have stepped up into the hot seat very well indeed.

DUBLIN, IRELAND – FEBRUARY 01: Simon Easterby, the Ireland interim head coach, looks on in the warm up prior to the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium on February 01, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland.

Sebastian Negri

Italy may have fallen short of Scotland, but were good value for portions of the game and will find themselves disappointed to have not got a famous victory.

Negri was perhaps the most unexpected star that Italy had, with the standard duo of Tomasso Menoncello and Juan Ignacio Brex lighting it up, but the flanker arguably outplaying them.

Always known as a consistent player, some have questioned whether he is still capable at Test level, which he answered very comprehensively.

26 tackles at Murrayfield is nothing to be scoffed at and the 30-year-old seems to still be in his prime.

In the same game, Darcy Graham for Scotland is an honorary mention, but like Negri, he holds a fair bit of weight in the game already so to have two of the same in here would be a bit too much.

France

They weren’t at their best but still managed to hold a team to 0 points and score 43 themselves, that speaks volumes about where they are right now.

Rustiness has been an issue for France in the past few years, with the Wales game still showing signs of that, but it was an improved start to the Six Nations compared to before.

Ruthless as ever, the other four teams yet to play France will be even more scared after this one.

Dan Sheehan

Back from injury and making his first Test appearance since tearing his ACL in South Africa over the summer, it was only his second game since returning last week for Leinster.

But what a way to mark your return, Sheehan absolutely changed the game after coming on and got a lovely try to top it all off, which actually turned out to be the winner.

To be so mentally strong to perform like he had never left takes true character.

Fallers

Romain Ntamack

Not a bad game from Ntamack at all, apart from the needless 20-minute red card which will now see him miss the England game.

38-0 up and cruising, why bother risking it and going in with your shoulder like that?

So stupid and France now miss out on a crucial player in a tough away game.

A moment of madness, which is a shame because he played well aside from it.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 31: Romain Ntamack of France looks on during the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between France and Wales at Stade de France on January 31, 2025 in Paris, France.

Wales

Can Wales be considered fallers if everyone’s expectations for them were so low going into the tournament?

Yes, because it was to nil.

For the first time since 1998, Wales failed to score in a Six (then Five) Nations game.

Truly embarrassing stuff and something needs to give.

Whoever is to blame, be it the RFU, Warren Gatland or the players themselves, change needs to happen fast to avoid them dropping like a stone even further.

The fact that they managed to disappoint even more than expected is very sad to see for a once-great rugby nation.

Chandler Cunningham-South

Cunningham-South built up a lot of credit after playing well in the Autumn but now seems to be losing it.

After coming on, he just wasn’t good enough and was one of the reasons why England ended up losing.

Should have got a yellow for a mistimed tackle in the air on James Lowe.

Still only young so has the chance to pull it back and should be afforded a start against Wales or Italy to hopefully build confidence, but right now is falling under the pressure.

The issue also came from the tactics employed by Steve Borthwick, so it was not entirely his fault.

Sam Prendergast

Prendergast and Jack Crowley have been a hot topic of discussion going into the Six Nations, regarding who should start, but that question was answered before the latter stepped onto the pitch in the 59th minute against England.

So inconsistent when kicking from the tee and just seemed soft overall.

Might not have been punished against a poor England side but do that against France and you get punished.

A wake-up call that there is a long way to go for the promising fly-half and Crowley is still the top dog.

