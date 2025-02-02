Wales must face up to Italy challenge – Warren Gatland

Head coach Warren Gatland says Wales must front up in Rome on Saturday after crashing to a record Six Nations loss against France – the first time since the tournament expanded 25 years ago that Wales failed to score a point.

It was their second-worst Six Nations defeat margin behind their 54-10 drubbing against Ireland in 2002.

After watching his side fall to 13th successive Test loss – an ongoing Welsh record – Gatland said: “It is an important game for Wales, it is not about where it ranks for me.

“Next week becomes pretty important for us. We can’t hide away from that. We need to get the...