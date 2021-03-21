Ireland 32-18 England: Outplayed, outfought, this was just dismal

THIS was a dismal end to England’s dire 2021 Six Nations campaign, and a triumph for an Ireland outfit which brought a halt to a run of four successive losses to Eddie Jones’ side by totally outplaying England in every department.

The statistical bare bones from this final round Irish demolition job in Dublin may tell us that both sides scored two tries – Ireland from Keith Earls and Jack Conan, and England through Ben Youngs and Jonny May – but the reality is that England were dominated physically, and mentally.

This raises big questions about the Red Rose mindset and preparation going int...