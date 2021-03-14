Scotland v Ireland: Stuart Hogg aims to make up for Dublin howler

SCOTLAND and Ireland have become such familiar and feisty foes in recent times – today is their fifth meeting in a little over two years – that the fixture is rarely lacking spice.

This Murrayfield contest may provide the tastiest of all given what is at stake for both sides, in the short and medium term.

Scotland know victory will keep them in contention for a first-ever top-two Six Nations finish, and an outside title shot, while the fear of a third defeat should light fires in Irish bellies.

Moreover, the contest could have a significant bearing on the make-up of this summer’s Lions sq...