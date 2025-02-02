16-try Georgia start as they mean to go on

RICHARD Cockerill’s Georgia got off to flying start in Pool A with a 16try win against Swizerland in Tbilisi.
The defending champions and competition favourites were far too powerful for the new boys, winning 110-0– a record for the Lelos in their Rugby Europe existence, their previous best being a 98-3against Czechia in 2007.
Georgia were 14-0up after the first quarter, scrum-half Gela Aprasidze scoring the first try and then centre Giorgi Kveseladze getting the second. Fly-half Luka Matkava converted both of them.
Tighhead Luka Japaridze powered over for the next qui...
