Wallabies go three from three

Australia ..........27ptsTries: Hodge 5, Kerevi 19, Kellaway 69 Conversions: Cooper 6, 19; O’Connor 70 Penalties: Cooper 32, O’Connor 60Argentina ............8ptsTries: Montoya 43 Penalties: BoffelliAUSTRALIA made it three wins in a row for the first time in four years with victory over Argentina in Queensland.Tries from Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi and Andrew Kellaway helped the Wallabies move above South Africa in the Rugby Championship table with a game to play. Julian Montoya scored Argentina’s only try.Wallaby head coach Dave Rennie said: “We’v...