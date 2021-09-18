Australia 30-17 South Africa: Wallabies trample on Boks’ crown

THE Springboks’ claim to be the best side in world rugby was dealt a devastating blow as Australia handed out a pasting in Brisbane.

Two tries each from centre Len Ikitau and wing Marika Koroibete underlined the one-sided contest that Jacques Nienaber labelled as South Africa’s worst since the 32- 19 defeat to Argentina in 2018.

Credit of course must go to the Wallabies who dominated every facet of play. Quade Cooper ran the show from 10 and captain Michael Hooper, who skippered the side for a record 60th time, led by example with 20 tackles and two crucial turnovers.

But it was the Wallaby outside backs who shone with Ikitau and Koroibete well marshalled by Sam Kerevi who ran circles around his Springbok counterparts.

Lukhanyo Am’s try shortly after restart was a rare moment of joy for the world champions.

The game exploded into life on 13 minutes when Faf de Klerk was sinbinned for cynically slowing the ball down in the ruck and Australia made good use of their man advantage.

Ikitau collected a cutout pass from scrum-half Nic White to canter home from 10m out.

While the Sale Sharks No9 was still sidelined, prop Taniela Tupou rampaged through a gap before a wonderful Koroibete off-load unleashed Ikitau down the right for his second five pointer.

De Klerk’s return rejuvenated the Boks as their forwards won several penalties which Handre Pollard slotted.

The half-time score of 15-12 to Australia flattered the visitors.

The Boks took the lead two minutes into the second period when Am collected a grubber down the right. That would be the last points his side would register.

Copper restored the lead with a penalty on 51 minutes before two tries in six minutes killed the contest. Taniela Tupou’s delicious no-look pass near the left touchline created space for Koroibete to charge in for his first.

He was in again following a Reece Hodge turnover which proceeded a Kerevi offload to Pete Samu. Koroibete completed the lethal counter-attack as Springbok heads sank.

South Africa won the World Cup having lost to New Zealand and scraped through against the British and Irish Lions.

Questions have been asked of their forwardsheavy approach and their proclamations of supremacy.

Australia have doused that talk with two wins that also catapults their name back in the spotlight.

Australia …….. ..30pts Tries: Ikitau 14, 21; Koroibete 62, 68 Conversions: Cooper 22, 63 Penalties: Cooper 29, 51 AUSTRALIA: Banks 6 (Hodge 28, 7), Kellaway 7, Ikitau 8, Kerevi 8, Koroibete 8.5 (Petaia 72, 6), Cooper 8, White 8 (Phipps 60, 7), Slipper 7 (Bell 55, 7), Fainga’a 7 (Kaitu’u 55, 7), Tupou 8 (Robertson 78), Rodda 6 (Swain 64, 7), Phillip 7, Swinton 6 (Samu 49, 7), Hooper 8, Valetini 8 South Africa ….17pts Tries: Am 42 Penalties: Pollard 18, 27, 32, 38