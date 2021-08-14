New Zealand 57-22 Australia: Rampant All Blacks race to record score

IAN FOSTER’S All Blacks secured the Bledisloe Cup for a 19th straight year as they thrashed their arch rivals at Eden Park.

The home side’s tally of 57 points with eight tries was the most the All Blacks had scored against the Wallabies, surpassing their previous record of 54 in 2017.

The match was played in front of a half empty crowd at New Zealand’s national stadium as only 25,121 fans were in attendance at the 50,000 seater.

The All Blacks’ immense dominance of the fixture has made it a one-sided affair in recent history and the lack of supporters in attendance suggest they have become ...