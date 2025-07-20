Connect with us

U20s World Championship: South Africa down All Blacks to end 13 year wait

New Zealand ....................15pts
Tries: Sa 16, Kunawave 79 Conversions: Cole 79 Penalties: Simpson 46
South Africa..................... 23pts
Tries: Nyali 3, Mentoe 77 Conversions: Moyo 4, 78 Penalties: Moyo 22, 36, 57
South Africa captain Riley Norton said yesterday was the greatest day of his life after leading his nation to their first Junior World Championship since 2012 as they saw off New Zealand in a tense, cagey final.
The now two-time winners lit up this year’s tournament with a whopping 30 tries from their four outings heading into the final. However, this contest against...

