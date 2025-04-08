British and Irish Lions: Foreign based players who could be selected 

By Charlie Elliott

The British and Irish Lions selection differs from Test rugby, because there are no eligibility requirements aside from being from the four home nations.

England cannot pick players who play outside the country, and Wales players need 25 caps before being able to play abroad, meaning there are players who cannot play Test rugby but can be selected for the Lions.

Ireland and Scotland have much looser requirements and, as a result, have more players playing overseas.

Looking elsewhere for the tour is nothing new, with numerous cases of players being picked despite not playing in their home country.

Here are five players who are based outside of the home nations who could be selected to tour with the Lions.

Jack Willis

Like his brother Tom, Jack Willis is an outstanding back row, with the only difference being that he now plays in France for Toulouse.

Usually, playing for arguably the best club team in the world would be seen as something to boost his chances, but because it makes him ineligible for England, it hampers his Lions chances.

Since moving to France in 2022, he has been instrumental in Les Rouge et Noir’s success and has been in good form across the few years.

Player of the Match against Sale Sharks in the Champions Cup round of 16, and someone who is highly rated, based on quality alone, Willis could easily slot into the team.

Courtney Lawes

Very much a huge outsider for the Lions due to playing in Pro D2, the second tier of French rugby, if the tour had happened last year, then he would have been hugely in contention.

As it happens, the second tier of France is probably not a high enough level to be playing at if you want to tour, but Lawes has a lot of credit in the bank after an impressive career.

A legend for Northampton Saints and outstanding in his last season for the club in 2024, the absolute beast of a second row turned flanker has all of the attributes to still play at the highest level.

He won the Premiership in his last ever Saints appearance, beating Bath.

Having previously played in the past two Lions tours, his experience could be valuable to the younger players in the squad.

Owen Farrell

Given that he is the head coach’s son, this pick would be one that would split opinions and would likely be seen as an underserved one.

Farrell is a legend at Saracens and for England, with over 1,200 Test points for his country and nearly 3,000 at club level.

However, his form this season in the Top 14 for Racing 92 has been patchy at best and given the quality of the potential players in the 10 shirt for the Lions, it could be a step too far.

If experience is considered, it wouldn’t be a bad pick at all, given that he has been there and done that, and it could be an inspired selection to help a young player such as Fin Smith or Sam Prendergast improve.

One of the finest players to put on the Red Rose shirt, while form is temporary, class is permanent.

Blair Kinghorn

A beneficiary of Scotland’s more relaxed rules for Test selection, Kinghorn has the best of both worlds.

Currently at Toulouse and able to play for his country, the fullback is one of the best in the world in his position and is almost certain to be selected.

Also adept on the wing and even fly-half, his versatility can only be seen as a positive for his already high chances.

Fast and agile with good ball skills, it is highly probable that he will be a Test starter for Andy Farrell’s side.

Ben White

Another Scot who plays in France, White’s chances are less than Kinghorn’s, but the Toulon scrum-half will still back himself for selection.

Born in England and formerly of Leicester Tigers, he has been in France since 2023 and has established himself as a top player in the Top 14.

His position is one of the more competitive ones for the Lions, with Tomos Williams, Jamison Gibson-Park and Alex Mitchell all in contention alongside White.

A hugely consistent player who is a hard worker, he would provide a bit of stability to an otherwise dynamic set of backs that are likely to be selected.

