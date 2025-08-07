The Rugby Championship 2025: Dates, How to Watch and Squad News

The Rugby Championship is back for the 2025 edition, and once again, it promises to deliver the intensity and quality that only southern hemisphere rugby can offer.

Formerly the Tri Nations, this tournament has long been a benchmark for the international game.

While the Six Nations has made its case in recent years, there’s no denying the dominance of southern hemisphere sides when it comes to Rugby World Cup success, and this is where many of those battles are forged.

This year’s edition feels especially unpredictable.

Every team has something to prove, and with home-and-away fixtures, the schedule itself could play a major role in deciding the final standings.

One match already stands out. When New Zealand host South Africa at Eden Park, it won’t just be another fixture. It’s one of the great rivalries in world rugby, played in one of its most iconic stadiums.

The All Blacks haven’t lost there since 1994, a streak that brings its own pressure and pride. They go into this competition as part of the chasing pack looking to topple the Springboks, who won the 2024 edition after four consecutive New Zealand titles.

But beyond the numbers and rivalries, what makes this tournament special is the sheer unpredictability of it all. Form can shift with a flash of brilliance or a moment of grit in the final minutes.

What are the 2025 Rugby Championship Fixtures?

Saturday 16 August

South Africa vs Australia – 16:10 (Ellis Park Stadium)

Argentina vs New Zealand – 22:10 (Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes)

Saturday 23 August

South Africa vs Australia – 16:10 (Cape Town Stadium)

Argentina vs New Zealand – 22:10 (Estadio Jose Amalfitani)

Saturday 6 September

Australia vs Argentina – 05:30 (Queensland Country Bank Stadium)

New Zealand vs South Africa – 08:05 (Eden Park)

Saturday 13 September

Australia vs Argentina – 05:00 (Allianz Stadium)

New Zealand vs South Africa – 08:05 (Wellington Regional Stadium)

Saturday 27 September

New Zealand vs Australia – 06:05 (Eden Park)

South Africa vs Argentina – 16:10 (Kings Park Stadium)

Saturday 4 October

Australia vs New Zealand – 10:45 (Optus Stadium)

Argentina vs South Africa – 14:00 (Twickenham Stadium)

*All times are UK time

How to watch The Rugby Championship

For those in the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports is the place to watch The Rugby Championship.

The bulk of the games will be shown on Sky Sports Action, with the exception of South Africa v Argentina on the 4th October, which will be on Sky Sports Mix.

In Australia, matches will be broadcast live on 9Now and Stan Sport and in New Zealand, you can catch all the action on Sky Sport NZ.

For viewers in various countries across Europe, games will be available via NZR+, New Zealand Rugby’s international streaming service

How are the squads looking for the 2025 Rugby Championship?

The squads are subject to change and usually the head coaches shuffle the pack a bit after the second round, so these squads could well look very different at the end of the competition.

For the first couple of games at least, here are all four of the released squad lists.

Argentina

Forwards: Julián Montoya (c), Bautista Bernasconi, Joaquín Oviedo, Francisco Coria Marcheti, Lucas Paulos, Nicolás D’Amorim, Guido Petti, Pedro Delgado, Pedro Rubolo, Juan Martín Gonzalez, Ignacio Ruiz, Santiago Grondona, Joel Sclavi, Marcos Kremer, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Pablo Matera, Mayco Vivas, Franco Molina, Boris Wenger

Backs: Tomás Albornoz, Gonzalo Garcia, Simón Benitez Cruz, Rodrigo Isgro, Mateo Carreras, Juan Cruz Mallia, Santiago Carreras, Ignacio Mendy, Santiago Chocobares, Agustín Moyano, Lucio Cinti, Justo Piccardo, Benjamín Elizalde, Gerónimo Prisciantelli, Bautista Delguy

Australia

Forwards: Angus Bell, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson, Aidan Ross, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Will Skelton, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson

Backs: Ben Donaldson, Tane Edmed, Josh Flook, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright

New Zealand

Forwards: Scott Barrett (captain), Ethan de Groot, Samipeni Finau, Fabian Holland, Luke Jacobson, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Peter Lakai, Tyrel Lomax, Brodie McAlister, Fletcher Newell, Ollie Norris, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea (vice-captain), Wallace Sititi, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Codie Taylor, Pasilio Tosi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa’i, Tamaiti Williams

Backs: Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett (vice-captain), Caleb Clarke, Noah Hotham, Rieko Ioane, Will Jordan, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ruben Love, Damian McKenzie, Emoni Narawa, Billy Proctor, Cortez Ratima, Sevu Reece, Cameron Roigard, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Quinn Tupaea

South Africa

Forwards: Lood de Jager, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jean-Luc du Preez, Eben Etzebeth, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Ruan Nortje, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Marnus van der Merwe, Marco van Staden, Boan Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Wiese

Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker, Jesse Kriel, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Manie Libbok, Canan Moodie, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Edwill van der Merwe, Morne van den Berg, Grant Williams, Damian Willemse

By Charlie Elliott

