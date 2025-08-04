The Best Moments from the 2025 British and Irish Lions Tour down under

The 2025 British and Irish Lions tour to Australia ended with a 2-1 series win, their first triumph in a series since the last time they played the Wallabies in 2013.

Victories in Brisbane and Melbourne sealed the series, though the dream of a 3-0 whitewash was dashed by a 22-12 defeat in rain-soaked Sydney.

The Wallabies salvaged pride with a gritty final-day win, and off the pitch, the tour was successful with some huge attendances.

While not perfect, the Lions reminded the world of the power and appeal of this storied tradition, and here are some of the best moments from the tour to look back on.

Hugo Keenan’s Try

In one of the most dramatic finishes in Lions history, Hugo Keenan scored a last-minute try to snatch victory from Australia and secure the series at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

With more than 90,000 fans watching on, tension gripped the stadium as Keenan dived over in the corner following a sweeping Lions attack.

A lengthy TMO review added to the suspense, examining Jac Morgan’s ruck clearout. After agonising moments, the try was awarded, sparking jubilant celebrations.

The Lions had been trailing 23-5 in the first half but clawed their way back into the contest. Keenan’s try completed a remarkable comeback and sealed a 31-26 win.

It was a defining moment for the fullback and an unforgettable chapter in Lions folklore.

3C3M8PK Melbourne, Australia. 26th July, 2025. Hugo Keenan of the Lions celebrates with supporters following the Second Test match between the Wallabies and the British and Irish Lions at at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Saturday, July 26, 2025. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Credit: Australian Associated Press/Alamy Live News

Jac Morgan’s Clearout

As mentioned, there was a lengthy TMO check following Jac Morgan’s clearout on Carlo Tizzano, which turned out to be the biggest talking point of the whole series.

It was argued that Morgan made contact above the shoulders without binding properly, breaching Law 9.20, which prohibits dangerous play at the ruck.

Tizzano dramatically fell backwards in the incident, with some saying that he was genuinely injured, and others seeing it as him making a meal of it and trying to fool the officials.

The Australian did end up missing the final Test due to the injury sustained in the incident.

It has massively split opinion among rugby fans and was the biggest controversy, with Australians seeing it as unjust and Lions fans seeing it as just another incident that happens at the ruck on many occasions in a match.

Attendances

The second and third Test brought some unprecedented attendances and showed that the rugby union in Australia is still thriving, even with the popularity of the NRL and AFL.

Over 90,000 people turned out to the MCG to watch an absolute classic of a game, before Sydney’s Accor Stadium sold out for the series finale.

Although the weather caused a big delay in the last game, fans still stuck around in their numbers to support their team.

The second Test was the seventh biggest attendance in international rugby history, which shows just how big the Lions tour still is despite talk of a need for change in strategy.

People turning out in their numbers was one of the best things to see across the whole tour.

Owen Farrell’s call-up

Whatever your opinion on Owen Farrell‘s call-up, you can’t deny that it gave people a bit of excitement and a talking point at a time where the tour needed it.

After Elliot Daly was unfortunately injured, there was a gap that needed to be filled, with people speculating as to who would be selected in his absence.

Owen Farrell was considered by many to be an outside, but realistic, shot given that his father was the head coach and his previous experience on previous Lions tours.

As soon as it was announced that he would be picked, everyone started discussing the Lions and whether it was the right call, which put even more spotlight and scrutiny on the tour, in turn making it all seem a lot more interesting.

Tadhg Beirne and Tom Curry’s performances

Tom Curry and Tadhg Beirne have embodied what it means to be a British and Irish Lion this tour, stepping up when it mattered in the Test matches after a shaky start to the tour.

His performances vindicated Andy Farrell’s controversial decision to start him and Tadhg Beirne in the first Test despite both being poor in the buildup, but both were immense and kept their shirts for all three games.

It brought some much-needed positive attention to the squad after the negativity that surrounded them both initially being picked, and gave fans faith in Farrell’s squad selection.

3C7WMME British and Irish Lions’ Tadhg Beirne celebrates with the trophy after winning the series following during the Qatar Airways Lions Tour match at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Picture date: Saturday August 2, 2025.

Tom Wright’s Try in Melbourne

From an Australian perspective, the best moment aside from the third Test win would have to be Tom Wright’s try in Melbourne, which had Wallabies fans daring to dream.

Joseph Sua’ali’i found space and ran right through the heart of the Lions’ defence to break free, before passing it slightly wide for Wright to finish and put them 18 points to the good within half an hour.

For the sheer energy in the stadium and the fact that it announced that Australia were in the tour after a poor first game, it has to be one of the best moments of the tour.

By Charlie Elliott

