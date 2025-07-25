Emily Scarratt to become first England player to take part in five World Cups

England centre Emily Scarratt will become the first Red Roses player to take part in five World Cups after she was named in John Mitchell’s 32-player squad for the tournament, which begins next month.

The 35-year-old first appeared at the 2010 edition before being part of the side that was victorious in 2014 when England defeated Canada in the final.

There is also a call-up for scrum-half Natasha Hunt, who was a surprise omission when the team finished as runners-up three years ago, while Zoe Aldcroft, who skippered England to a Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam after inheriting the captaincy from Marlie Packer in January, will lead the side on home soil.

Emma Sing will be among eight World Cup debutants after she stepped in for current World Rugby player of the year Ellie Kildunne for the decisive Six Nations win over France in April.

Packer and Number 8 Alex Matthews are included and will each be participating in their fourth World Cup.

John Mitchell

“The selection process is never easy,” said Mitchell, whose side begin their campaign against the United States in Sunderland on August 22.

“It’s been a thorough two-year process to select the right blend of positional cover, skill, mindset and connection – we believe this is a squad that can win the World Cup.

“Every experience and challenge has brought the 32 to this point in their life and career, and they have all earned their place.

“They should be proud of the opportunity to create history together whilst knowing we have to earn the right to progress throughout the World Cup.”

