Summer Internationals Team of the Week: All Blacks dominate in big win over France

International rugby action took place for the second weekend in a row over the past few days, with the Summer Series playing out their second games of the tours.

Plenty of teams played second Tests against the nations that they played last week, either looking to get revenge or cement their status as series winners.

Others had to face new opposition and adapt to the new challenge in front of them.

Wales finally snapped their 18-match losing streak with a much-needed victory over Japan in Kobe, while Ireland crushed Portugal in what became their largest Test win to date.

England left it late again but secured back-to-back wins over Argentina, and Scotland couldn’t contain a fired-up Fiji side in Suva.

Here, Charlie Elliott picks his Team of the Week following the action.

For exclusive stories and all the detailed rugby news you need, subscribe to The Rugby Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

15. Will Jordan (New Zealand)

Jordan was electric in New Zealand’s encounter with France, reaffirming his status as one of the most dangerous fullbacks in world rugby.

His pace, balance, and finishing ability were on full display as he carved up the French defence.

He chalked up 60 running meters from 11 carries, beat four defenders, and pulled off a key recovery in his own in-goal area to prevent a certain try.

His highlight was when he collected the ball under pressure, evaded two defenders, and launched a blistering counter. He capped it all off with his 41st Test try, surging onto a Beauden Barrett pass.

14. Jiuta Wainiqolo (Fiji)

Wainiqolo followed up last week’s brilliant effort against Australia with another devastating showing, this time against Scotland. His solo try was jaw-dropping, showcasing pace, power, and elusive footwork.

He was a thorn in Scotland’s side all game long and finished with an astonishing 152 meters carried. A truly world-class outing from the Fijian flyer.

13. Hugh Gavin (Ireland)

Despite Ireland’s 99-point demolition of Portugal, only two of their players make this lineup, largely due to the level of opposition. But Gavin certainly earned his spot.

Thrown in at outside centre for his debut, he quickly settled into Test rugby, grabbing a poacher’s try off a Portuguese error and adding a second through sheer determination.

Gavin also contributed 41 meters from seven carries, seven tackles, and a crucial turnover deep in his own territory. A few missed tackles aside, he brought plenty of bite.

12. Seb Atkinson (England)

Atkinson built on his solid debut with another assured performance at inside centre. He opened the scoring thanks to a perfectly timed support line and was instrumental in the buildup to Freddie Steward‘s try, demonstrating slick hands and great spatial awareness.

He looked far more composed in possession this week and continued to gel well with Luke Northmore. His only misstep was a slight knock-on that denied England a potential late score.

11. Shayne Bolton (Ireland)

Bolton made a big impression on his debut. He announced himself by leaping to take a high ball and tearing through two defenders to score.

His second try came from sharp instincts and relentless work rate, capitalising on Portugal’s defensive lapse following a kick-chase.

He came close to a hat-trick before halftime and later provided a scorching break and assist for Craig Casey. In just six carries, Bolton amassed a massive 138 meters, highlighting his blistering pace and agility.

10. George Ford (England)

England’s experienced fly-half kept a cool head in a pressure-packed battle with Argentina. Ford’s game management was vital, especially with the match hanging in the balance.

His tactical kicking was sharp, helping pin Argentina deep, and he calmly slotted seven points from the tee.

Defensively, he came up with a crucial turnover to snuff out a near-certain Argentine try. It wasn’t flawless, but Ford’s composure stood out.

9. Cam Roigard (New Zealand)

Roigard impressed from the opening whistle, scoring the All Blacks’ first try with a slick move down the blindside. He dictated play with precision, blending crisp distribution with dangerous sniping runs and pinpoint box kicks.

By the time he was subbed off at 63 minutes, Roigard had become the side’s top carrier with 56 meters from nine carries, three offloads, a line break, and three defenders beaten. A classy, high-tempo display from the young scrum-half.

1. Fin Baxter (England)

What really made Baxter stand out this week was his relentless work around the pitch. Once again hitting double figures in tackles, the loosehead prop underlined his defensive hunger.

A key moment came early on, when he reacted first to a spilt ball, diving on it to win a vital penalty – a moment that spoke to his awareness and commitment.

While his scrummaging wasn’t perfect, Baxter’s physicality and determination were never in doubt in another gritty shift.

2. Tevita Ikanivere (Fiji)

Ikanivere’s try late in the first half shifted the momentum entirely in Fiji’s favour, and from that point on, they took full control.

As captain, he was a commanding figure throughout, leading vocally, encouraging his pack, and keeping his side focused on the game plan.

His influence in Fiji’s dominant maul play was obvious, helping them impose themselves physically on the Scots. A true skipper’s display that clearly meant a lot to him.

3. Joe Heyes (England)

Heyes is starting to cement his reputation as a Test-level tighthead.

He left the field with 22 minutes left, having been England’s top tackler and one of their most physical forwards. His energy around the park and consistent impact were on display throughout.

He did miss a tackle that led to Argentina’s opening try, but he bounced back with strong scrummaging and relentless defensive pressure.

His 14 tackles and breakdown work made him a key part of England’s forward platform once again.

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (New Zealand)

Despite a layoff since Super Rugby, Tuipulotu looked sharp and match-ready. He anchored New Zealand’s lineout, claiming seven throws and pulling off a spectacular one-handed steal early in the game.

Working alongside Fabian Holland, Tuipulotu helped nullify France’s set-piece and brought serious impact in the tight, with eight strong carries into traffic. A big presence in every sense.

5. Fabian Holland (New Zealand)

In just his second Test, the towering Dutch-born lock looked entirely at home. While his play wasn’t flashy, his numbers told the story: 16 tackles (most on the team), 10 lineout takes, and a strong assist after linking up beautifully with Rieko Ioane for Tupou Vaa’i’s try.

More than just stats, Holland brought composure and balance to the All Blacks’ pack. He’s still only in the early stages of his international career, but already feels like a long-term solution in black.

6. Marco van Staden (South Africa)

Van Staden was tireless in South Africa‘s forward effort. His breakdown work was exceptional, constantly pressuring Italy’s rucks and disrupting momentum.

He also chipped in with six carries and five tackles, including two that directly forced turnovers.

Though not a headline-grabber, van Staden did all the hard graft and made sure his side had a platform to build from in the trenches.

7. Josh McLeod (Wales)

McLeod played a vital role as Wales finally snapped their losing run. The flanker led by example with 13 tackles, including a massive one-on-one stop on Michael Leitch that kept Japan at bay during a key moment in the first half.

His presence over the ball was even more impressive, winning four turnovers and drawing two crucial penalties late on. A captain’s performance in every sense, especially in the moments that mattered most.

8. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

Savea was everywhere in Wellington. The All Blacks captain put in a classic all-round performance that showcased his influence.

He started by setting up Cam Roigard’s try with a clever run off the set-piece, then powered over for one of his own.

His massive break down the left sparked another key try, and he won a turnover that turned the momentum late in the match.

The stats say it all: 13 carries for 48 meters, two clean breaks, five defenders beaten, a try, an assist, eight tackles, and a turnover. An inspired display back on home soil.

By Charlie Elliott