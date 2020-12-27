Surgeons ‘can do no more’ for Wales star Gareth Anscombe

GARETH Anscombe faces the grim prospect of missing a second successive season in a long fight to save his career.
The fly-half who guided Wales to their Grand Slam almost two years ago has been forced to abandon hope of playing in the Six Nations and with it any prospect of making the Lions’ series in South Africa next summer.
Since damaging a knee during Wales’ pre-World Cup match against England at Twickenham in August of last year, the 29-year-old has undergone three operations, one investigative.
“They don’t think they can do any more for the knee by surgery”, an Ospreys source said. “Th...
