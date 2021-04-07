Jake Ball evades citing for contact with Faf de Klerk

Scarlets lock Jake Ball has not been named in the citing commissioner’s report from the Welsh region’s Challenge Cup loss to Sale Sharks.

Ball smashed into Sale scrum-half Faf de Klerk at a ruck early in the second half and led to the South African complaining to the touch official about foul play.

The shoulder of the Wales international connected with the head of de Klerk after the ball was deemed to be out by referee Mathieu Raynal.

No action was taken at the time, with the TMO and Raynal not focusing on the tackle itself and instead looking at whether the ball had spilled out of the ruck.

The incident did not have an impact on the game, with Sale eventually running out 57-14 victors to move into the Champions Cup quarter-finals, but it once again raises questions over the consistency in officiating.