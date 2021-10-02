Five-star Saracens secure another bonus

By PAUL BROWNING

Worcester ........5Saracens ........34WORCESTER were unable to stop a clinical Saracens outfit littered with England stars from maintaining their perfect start to the Allianz Premier 15s season.The Londoners ran in five tries against a Warriors side who were punished for their high penalty count.Their lack of discipline gave the visitors the platform on which to attack and Lotte Clapp opened the scoring after seven minutes, racing clear of the chasing Lyndsay O’Donnell as last season’s beaten finalists hit Warriors with a try against the run of play....