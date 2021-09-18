It’s a demolition job as Bristol run in 19 tries

By LUCY LOMAX

Bristol ............115 DMP Sharks ......0BRISTOL Bears continued their storming run under new head coach Dave Ward with three wins from three in the league, inflicting one of the heaviest defeats the Premier 15s has ever seen on visitors DMP Durham Sharks, with 19 tries and 11 different scorers.Hooker Hannah West was first on the scoresheet, with winger Courtney Keight doubling the difference to 10-0 within the first ten minutes. A slicing run then saw Amber Reed burst through.Some glossy handling from the backline saw centre Phoebe Murray go over, sealing the try b...