Sharks slaughter gets Loughborough off mark

By NATHAN ROCHE

DMP Sharks ......0Loughboro L....59LOUGHBOROUGH notched their first win of the Premier 15s season with a thumping victory over DMP Durham Sharks.The visitors ran in nine unanswered tries on the afternoon as the Sharks’ torrid start to the season continued.Lightning opened the scoring inside ten minutes when Megan Davey sniped over from close range. Rhys Edwards’ side doubled their advantage soon after when Iona Antwis powered over before a third try from Isla Alejandro. The bonus point score came on 38 minutes, when more pressure from the forwards yie...