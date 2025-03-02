Lynn’s aiming to go out on a high with Gloucester

■By BEN JAYCOCK

PREVIEW...

Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears

Today. Kick-off 3pm, Queensholm

BRISTOL Bears are hoping to cause another semi-final upset and be the party poopers today at Sean Lynn’s final match at Kingsholm in charge of his reigning back-to-back champions Gloucester-Hartpury.

No matter the result, today’s match will be the last time Lynn takes charge of the team at home before he leaves the club next month to become Wales women’s head coach.

Lynn has been the driving force behind Gloucester-Hartpury’s transformation into the d...