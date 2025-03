Saracens hold on to book their final place

■By HARRY SCOTT-MUNRO

Saracens ..............32pts

Tries: Corrigan 8, 63; Breach 20, Packer 24, Campbell 65

Conversions: Harrison 25, 66

Penalty: Harrison 5

Harlequins ...........24pts

Tries: Pena 1, Kildunne 15, Torley 60, Latsha 71 Conversions: Tuima 15, 72

Double joy: Alysha Corrigan touches down for Saracens

PICTURE: Alamy

SARACENS secured a pulsating win over rivals Harlequins to book their spot in a home PWR final at StoneX Stadium.

Alysha Corrigan grabbed a try double with England wing Jess Breach, returning to the side week after sustaining a hip injury in ...