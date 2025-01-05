Bumper crowd to greet Ilona Maher – Bristol vs Gloucester-Hartpury Preview

Match Preview

Bristol v Gloucester Today. 12.45pm

A record-breaking crowd awaits USA superstar Ilona Maher as the American social media sensation looks set to make her Bristol Bears debut today.

The sevens forward, who starred at the Paris Olympics winning a bronze medal, is named on the bench and expected to play on the wing.

Maher is the most famous rugby player on social media with 4.8m followers, over three million clear of any men’s player, and has helped draw a crowd of close to 8,000 at Ashton Gate today for the visit of back-to-back champions Gloucester-Hartpury.

Head coach Dave Ward said: “It’s a hugely exciting occasion and we’re hoping to give them something to cheer about.

“We understand the importance of the game in the context of our season, and the quality of the reigning champions, but we head into the game with confidence and relish the occasion and challenge.”

Bristol are out of the top four and a loss to third-place Gloucester-Hartpury could all but end their play-off hopes following an inconsistent start summed up by their 33-24 loss to Saracens last time out.

Hollie Cunningham is recalled at lock while at scrum-half there’s a first start for Wales international Ffion Lewis.

Gloucester-Hartpury have had a difficult start of their own but a 41-12 victory away at Exeter showed their worth. Centre Hannah Jones comes in as the only alteration.

