Greggains sparks Newport fightback against Merthyr

Newport...................27

Merthyr.................... 16

NEWPORT celebrated their first game at Spytty Park with a comeback victory over Premiership big spenders, Merthyr.

In a game of two halves, Merthyr raced into a 13-point first half lead, but a resilient Newport dominated the second half to cruise to victory.

Merthyr impressed up front in the first 40 and scored the first points of the game through the boot of former Cardiff fly- -half Gareth Thompson.

Newport’s Josh Skinner then saw yellow, and Merthyr capitalised immediately through hooker Rhys Williams, who crashed over to sco...