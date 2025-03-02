Hartpury in last-gasp Dillingham turnaround

■By BEN WHITE

Ampthill ............32pts

Tries: Thompson 3, Hallett 36, Barton 45, Beaton 67

Conversions: Barton 4, 37, 46

Penalties: Barton 30, 59

Hartpury ............36pts

Tries: Hunt 6, Short 12, Johnson 33, Protheroe 50, Penalty 76

Conversions: Bazalgette 13, 34, 51 Penalty: Bazalgette 79

HARTPURY claimed just their second away win of their league campaign, coming back from a six-point deficit in the final five minutes to pinch it.

Speaking after his side’s victory, Hartpury head coach Mark Cornwell said: “We could’ve easily folded at the end...