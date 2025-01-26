Basement battle sees Caldy gain revenge

■By STEVE JACKSON

CALDY came away from Cambridge with the spoils in this Championship basement battle as two late scores from Matt Cairns’ charges decided the game, which was nicely poised and in doubt at 27-29 with 10 minutes left.

The Ravers took their recent momentum into what was always going to be a tough afternoon for someone, leap-frogging the Blood & Sand at the bottom of the table.

Cairns was pleased with his side’s performance, especially given that the hosts had opened the scoring in the first couple of minutes with Ben Brown-lie finishing offa dr...