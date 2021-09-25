In-form Rams rack up fourth win on trot to go top of table

By RICHARD ASHTON

Rams ........................29 Leeds Tykes ...........11RAMS moved top of the standings with a five-try win against a battling Leeds Tykes side at Old Bath Road.It was a fourth consecutive bonus-point success for Seb Reynolds’ men, who were forced into an early substitution whenPowerhouse Josh bonus-poi Connor Stapley suffered a broken arm and they fell behind for the first time this season when Charlie Venables landed a 12th-minute penalty.However, the hosts responded well and crossed the whitewash when starting debutant Ollie Monye’s break ended ...