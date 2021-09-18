Moseley capitalise on Caldy mistakes

By DAVE LAWRENCE

Caldy ................... 0B Moseley ...... 24CALDY made a string of mistakes as they were soundly beaten at home by Birmingham Moseley.Being relegated to their second-team pitch to accommodate the final cricket fixture of the season seemed to disconcert the home side – and they may not make this many mistakes throughout the rest of the season.An early Moseley try in the corner by Maasi Reikiti after a Caldy mistake set the pattern and Jack Jolly converted brilliantly.The sequence of a Caldy mistake resulting in turnover ball was repeated minutes later and ...