Sale stave off gutsy Albion comeback to claim points

By STEVE SMITH

Sale FC...............38ptsTries: Priestley-Nangle 8, Walsh 12, Brown 32, Hughes 40, O’Donnell 62, Morris 78Conversions: Johnson 8, 12, 40; Robins 78Plymouth Alb ..27ptsTries: Ducker 9, 49; Raumakita 52 Conversions: Putt 9Penalties: Putt 37SALE FC fought off a spirited second half fightback from visitors Plymouth Albion to pick up their second win of the season.The hosts had suffered two away defeats in their opening three games, but they showed their mettle with this bonus-point home victory.“Apart from a small ten-minute period, that’s the so...