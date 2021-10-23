Fired-up Fylde put Bournville to sword

By ELLIOT BURROW

Fylde .................73Bournville ......... 7FYLDE put a disappointing display against Sedgley behind them to get back to basics with a ruthless performance over Bournville.Greg Smith opened the scoring with a wellworked move where he started it on the halfway line before supporting Phil Mills who offloaded to him to cross.Smith couldn’t convert, but they were in again minutes later when Scott Rawlings benefited from a strong drive from the line-out to score, this time Smith did add the extras.Fylde’s backline then combined, with debutant Fisher fi...