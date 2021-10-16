Gate are unable to Bridge the gap

By WILLIAM BARRACK

Harrogate................22 Stourbridge............46STOURBRIDGE gradually gained ascendency to emerge comfortable victors at Harrogate.The hosts did have the consolation of a four-try bonus point, but were left under no illusions about how their game needs to improve in this League.Harrogate struck first when Declan Thompson drove over to score, but Stourbridge struck back when winger Jack Fletcher raced over for a try converted by Joe Heatley.Minutes later, Stourbridge extended their lead when sustained forward pressure led to a try from hooker Jack Lea. Their...