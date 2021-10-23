Hamilton the hero as Dale hold edge

By GEOFF VICKRESS

Luctonians .............26 Wharfedale ............32WHARFEDALE returned home with the points in what proved an entertaining game.The visitors controlled the first half and took the lead through a Tom Davidson penalty.Rian Hamilton then capitalised on some loose play to score two quick tries.Davidson notched another penalty to increase the lead before the home side opened their account through Connor Deignan to make it 20-5 at the break.The excellent Hamilton then scored a fine individual try, cutting in from his wing to evade Luc’s defence after 46 minutes...